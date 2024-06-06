Fire at a displacement camp in Congo leaves dozens of families without shelter

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — A fire at a displacement camp in eastern Congo destroyed around 50 makeshift tents Wednesday afternoon, leaving dozens of families without shelter, according to the United Nations. A UN spokesman said the fire is believed to have started during cooking at a camp.

The Muganga displaced people camp near the provincial capital Goma had already been hit by bomb attacks in early May which killed at least 18 people and injured 32 others, he said. It wasn’t clear which type of explosives were used in those attacks. Most of the victims were women and children.

“While I was trying to empty the house of my valuables, I couldn’t save my most precious items: my tokens to receive various humanitarian assistance,” Anne Marie Nikuze, 60, a displaced person living in the camp with her children and grandchildren told the Associated Press. “The little we had has also gone up in flames,” she said.