BreakingNews
TRAFFIC ALERT | Crash blocks I-85 northbound in DeKalb

Fire at a coal mining company building in northern China kills 26 and injures dozens

A fire in a coal company building in a northern Chinese city has killed 26 people and injured dozens of others

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 24 minutes ago

BEIJING (AP) — A fire erupted in a coal company building in a northern Chinese city on Thursday, killing 26 people and injuring dozens of others, state media said.

Rescue personnel evacuated 70 people and took 63 others to a hospital, according to state media.

The dead were almost all workers, according to local media outlet Fengmian News.

The fire was under control and rescue work was continuing on Thursday afternoon, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The building belongs to Yongju Coal Company and is in Lvliang city in northern Shanxi province, a major coal-producing region, CCTV said.

The fire appeared to have started in the shower area of a building with offices and dormitories, local news outlet Hongxing News said.

Coal mine accidents have been relatively common in China, though the government has been working on improving safety.

Shanxi is China's top coal-producing province and is at the center of government efforts to reduce the economy's reliance on coal.

___

AP researcher Wanqing Chen in Beijing contributed to this report.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Underwater in Georgia: subway cars, 1,000-year-old canoes, towns, a nuke1h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

TRAFFIC ALERT
Crash blocks I-85 northbound in DeKalb
30m ago

Credit: TNS

How ‘fake’ bonds allow Georgia to offer tax breaks to companies
1h ago

Credit: File

Final Georgia medical marijuana licenses awarded after years of delay
13h ago

Credit: File

Final Georgia medical marijuana licenses awarded after years of delay
13h ago

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Fulton DA seeks to revoke bond of Trump co-defendant
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Los Angeles criticized for its handling of homelessness after 16 homeless people escape...
11m ago
AP ELECTION BRIEF
What to expect in Louisiana's general election
13m ago
California program to lease land under freeways faces scrutiny after major Los Angeles...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Meet the lawyer who acknowledged leaking Trump trial videos in Georgia
10h ago
Recipes: Healthier versions of traditional Thanksgiving favorites
Go behind the scenes with the turkey emergency crew
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top