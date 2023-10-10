Finnish president says undersea gas and telecom cables damaged by 'external activity'

Finland’s president says damage to an undersea gas pipeline and telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia appears to have been caused by “external activity.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By JARI TANNER – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish President Sauli Niinistö says damage to an undersea gas pipeline and telecommunications cable connecting Finland and Estonia appears to have been caused by “external activity.”

Finnish and Estonian gas system operators on Sunday said they noted an unusual drop in pressure in the Balticconnector pipeline after which they shut down the gas flow.

The Finnish government on Tuesday said there was damage both to the gas pipeline and to a telecommunications cable between the two NATO countries.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Michael Harris II saves Braves: ‘It’s just one of those things you dream of’10h ago

GSP: Wrong-way driver caused fiery wreck that killed 3 in Carroll County
2h ago

Gwinnett rec board member resigns over ‘Promised Land’ project
2h ago

The Jolt: Athens DA targeted by oversight law to face election challenge
4h ago

The Jolt: Athens DA targeted by oversight law to face election challenge
4h ago

Credit: AP

What to know as war between Israel and Hamas militants rages on for a fourth day
2h ago
The Latest
4 Britons who were detained in Afghanistan are released by the Taliban
7m ago
Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial resumes with ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg on the witness...
16m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street rises as pressure from the bond market eases
17m ago
Featured

‘We have work to do’: Atlanta’s interim superintendent talks to the AJC
20h ago
Atlanta Pride Festival: ‘Bring your full self’ this weekend
22h ago
Election 2023: Voter registration deadline is TODAY
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top