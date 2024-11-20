Breaking: WATCH LIVE: Judge sentencing Jose Ibarra after being found guilty in the killing of Laken Riley
Finnish authorities open probe into ruptured undersea cable between Finland and Germany

Finnish authorities say they have opened an investigation into the rupture of a data cable under the Baltic Sea, adding to a Swedish probe into the possible sabotage of that link and another cable
The Chinese ship, the bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 is anchored in the sea of Kattegat, near the city of Granaa in Jutland, Denmark, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

The Chinese ship, the bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 is anchored in the sea of Kattegat, near the city of Granaa in Jutland, Denmark, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
56 minutes ago

HELSINKI, Finland (AP) — Finnish authorities said Wednesday they have opened an investigation into the rupture of a data cable under the Baltic Sea, adding to a Swedish probe into the possible sabotage of that link and another cable.

The C-Lion1 cable, which runs between Finland and Germany was damaged on Monday, the day after similar damage to a cable that crosses the Baltic between Lithuania and Sweden, with the incidents occurring off the Swedish islands of Oland and Gotland respectively. Germany's defense minister said Tuesday that the damage appeared to have been caused by sabotage, though there is no proof at present.

Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation said it opened a criminal investigation into the rupture of the C-Lion1 cable on suspicion of “aggravated criminal mischief and aggravated interference with communications.”

Swedish police already opened a preliminary investigation Tuesday into suspected sabotage regarding the two cable breaches, and said Wednesday that “Swedish police and prosecutors are also interested in a ship that has been seen at the locations in question.”

They didn't give any details or identify the vessel, but said that “it is not currently in Swedish waters.”

The official investigations came as news reports said a Chinese-flagged vessel, the Yi Peng 3, had been in the area at the time of the ruptures.

Vessel tracking information from the Marine Traffic website showed the 225-meter (738-foot) long bulk carrier not moving Wednesday afternoon off the coast of Denmark in the Baltic.

The Royal Danish Navy did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment from The Associated Press.

The Chinese ship, the bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 is anchored in the sea of Kattegat, near the city of Granaa in Jutland, Denmark, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

The Chinese ship, the bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 is anchored in the sea of Kattegat, near the city of Granaa in Jutland, Denmark, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

The Chinese ship, the bulk carrier Yi Peng 3, in background, is anchored and being monitored by a Danish naval patrol vessels in the sea of Kattegat, near the city of Granaa in Jutland, Denmark, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (Mikkel Berg Pedersen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: AP

