Finland's local elections a test for nation's young leader

Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland and leader of the Finnish Social Democratic Party SDP, attends social media online event of the municipal elections campaign at the party's headquarters in Helsinki, Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Finns will go to the polls on Sunday. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)
Credit: Antti Aimo-Koivisto

National & World News | 27 minutes ago
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland's local elections Sunday are seen as a first test for its popular young Social Democratic Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who took office 18 months ago shortly before the pandemic and whose party is behind in the polls.

The vote to renew local councils in Finland’s more than 300 municipalities is viewed as a key indication of parties’ popularity ahead of the country's 2023 parliamentary election.

Stakes are higher this time because the elections were postponed for two months due to COVID-19, and because of the tensions inside Marin’s center-left, five-party governing coalition.

The 35-year-old Marin, who became Europe’s youngest government leader in December 2019, enjoys high personal popularity and has won international praise for her handling of the COVID-19 crisis in the nation of 5.5 million.

Despite her popularity, the Social Democratic Party, of which she became the leader of last year, has failed to attract young voters. Two opposition parties, the conservative National Coalition Party and the populist Finns Party, are in the lead in the polls.

A third of eligible voters, or some 1.5 million people, have already voted in advance. Initial results are expected on Monday.

Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland and leader of the Finnish Social Democratic Party SDP attends a phone campaign event of the municipal elections campaign at the party's headquarters in Helsinki, Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Finns will go to the polls on Sunday. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)
Credit: Antti Aimo-Koivisto

Jussi Halla-aho, center, chairman of The Finns Party, campaigns at the Narinkkatori square in Helsinki, Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Finns will go to the polls on Sunday. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)
Credit: Antti Aimo-Koivisto

Jussi Halla-aho, center, chairman of The Finns Party, campaigns at the Narinkkatori square in Helsinki, Saturday, June 12, 2021. The Finns will go to the polls on Sunday. (Antti Aimo-Koivisto/Lehtikuva via AP)
Credit: Antti Aimo-Koivisto

People vote as the polling stations open in the morning during the municipal elections at Finnoo school in Espoo, Finland on Sunday, June 13, 2021.(Mikko Stig/Lehtikuva via AP)
Credit: Mikko Stig

Campaign posters of the municipal elections on the roadside in Espoo, Finland, on May 25, 2021. Finland holds local elections upcoming Sunday June 13, 2021, in a first litmus test for the popular young Social Democratic prime minister, Sanna Marin, who took office a mere 18 months ago. (Heikki Saukkomaa/Lehtikuva via AP)
Credit: Heikki Saukkomaa

Municipal elections campaign posters of various different parties spread along a footpath in Turku, Finland, on June 8, 2021. Finland holds local elections upcoming Sunday June 13, 2021, in a first litmus test for the popular young Social Democratic prime minister, Sanna Marin, who took office a mere 18 months ago. (Vesa Moilanen/Lehtikuva via AP)
Credit: Vesa Moilanen

