BreakingNews
2 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Buckhead nightclub
Nation & World News

Finland shuts out newcomer Britain, Slovakia tops Kazakhstan at hockey worlds

Finland shut out newcomer Britain 8-0 for its first victory at the ice hockey world championship
Finland's Oliver Kapanen, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Finland and Great Britain at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Finland's Oliver Kapanen, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the preliminary round match between Finland and Great Britain at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)
33 minutes ago

PRAGUE (AP) — Finland shut out newcomer Britain 8-0 for its first victory at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Oliver Kapanen scored a hat trick and Mikael Granlund had four assists for the Finns who recovered from a 1-0 shootout loss to the host Czech Republic in the opening game.

Finland goaltender Emil Larmi made 14 saves for the shutout in a Group A game in Prague.

For Britain it was a second straight loss after a 4-2 defeat to Canada in its first game.

Slovakia also registered its first win, a 6-2 victory over Kazakhstan in Group B in Ostrava.

Defending champion Canada faces Denmark and Switzerland plays Austria in Group A later Sunday.

Sweden meets another newcomer, Poland, and last year’s bronze medalist Latvia takes on France in Group B.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Finland's goalkeeper Emil Larmi, down, and Finland's Olli Maatta make a save against Britain's Brett Perlini during the preliminary round match between Finland and Great Britain at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Britain's Robert Dowd, right, challenges Finland's Pekka Jormakka during the preliminary round match between Finland and Great Britain at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Finland's Oliver Kapanen, 2nd right, scores a goal past Britain's goalkeeper Ben Bowns during the preliminary round match between Finland and Great Britain at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Slovakia's Libor Hudacek scores his side's fourth goal during the preliminary round match between Slovakia and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Slovakia and Kazakhstan players clash during the preliminary round match between Slovakia and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Slovakia's Matus Sukel celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's third goal during the preliminary round match between Slovakia and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Slovakia's Matus Sukel scores his side's third goal during the preliminary round match between Slovakia and Kazakhstan at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Ostrava, Czech Republic, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING
2 killed, 4 injured in shooting at Buckhead nightclub29m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming

Credit: Ben Hendren

Three officers shot in southwest Atlanta, suspect dead

Credit: Hyosub Shin hshin@ajc.com

Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime

Credit: Hyosub Shin hshin@ajc.com

Anita Baker cancels Atlanta concert minutes before showtime

Credit: AP

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Celebrating Mother’s Day in Atlanta
46m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Sagstrom, Zhang break away in Founders Cup, dashing Korda's bid for record 6th straight...
21m ago
Thousands of civilians flee northeast Ukraine as Russia presses a renewed border assault
34m ago
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Mexico-Guatemala border
38m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Nine ideas for returning some of the love on Mother’s Day
Atlanta Braves fans will be able to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Ga. prison employees accused in sex cases