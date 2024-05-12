Finland shuts out newcomer Britain, Slovakia tops Kazakhstan at hockey worlds

PRAGUE (AP) — Finland shut out newcomer Britain 8-0 for its first victory at the ice hockey world championship on Sunday.

Oliver Kapanen scored a hat trick and Mikael Granlund had four assists for the Finns who recovered from a 1-0 shootout loss to the host Czech Republic in the opening game.

Finland goaltender Emil Larmi made 14 saves for the shutout in a Group A game in Prague.