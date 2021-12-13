Finland: Architect's ephemeral lake art a winter tradition

“Of course, I had ice awls with me, around my neck,” in case the ice cracked and he had to perform a self-rescue, Widgren said.

“Then I sketched the contours of the figure by walking and thinking it to match my image of fox at the same time and then I started to ‘draw’ by using (the) snow shovel,” he explained.

Four hours later, Widgren was done. “I walked to the top of the cliffs” some 45 meters above the lake “to look at the end result, drank coffee from my thermos bottle and took some photos and videos as a memory of doing this.”

The fox was less visible by Monday because it has snowed a little, Widgren said.

“It’s very important to me also that making this kind of art doesn’t leave any (marks) to nature,” he said.

Caption A drawing of a fox is seen on the frozen Pitkajarvi lake north of Helsinki, Finland, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. An architect-designer in southern Finland has returned to a frozen lake with a snow shovel to draw a large animal on the ice for the sixth year in a row to create a short-lived artwork that he hopes will "make people happy and encourage them to go out to hike in a beautiful nature." The size of the figure on the ice is about 90 meters (295.3 feet) from edge to edge. (Pasi Widgren via AP)