Fines for swearing are reduced after backlash from Formula 1 drivers

PARIS (AP) — Formula 1's governing body has reduced penalties on drivers for swearing after the new misconduct rules had sparked a backlash.
The updated code announced Wednesday slashes the swearing fine on F1 drivers from 40,000 euros ($45,000) to 5,000 euros ($5,600) with the first offense now suspended. The rule will apply to “controlled” events like news conferences — not during races.
"As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition," FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in the announcement ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.
Ben Sulayem signaled before the Miami Grand Prix that changes would be made around the misconduct penalties, which were instituted for 2025 to allow for larger fines and suspensions for drivers who swear repeatedly.
F1 drivers and others across the various events the FIA governs reacted negatively, prompting what Ben Sulayem called “an extensive and collaborative review.”
___
AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: John Spink
Failed health inspections sent the Atlanta airport scrambling to fix problems
The Atlanta airport uses a “Quality Assurance Audit” to find potential food safety and customer service issues, but the bump in failures in 2023 and 2024 raises questions.
Trump legislation awaits decision from Kemp as Georgia veto deadline nears
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has a May 14 deadline to sign or veto bills that passed in the 2025 legislative session. Anything he ignores will become law.
Justices struggle with ‘awkward’ Georgia law in hair relaxer cases
Georgia Supreme Court justices grappled Tuesday with an “awkward” state law that could significantly limit hundreds of cases alleging harm from hair relaxer products.