Fines for swearing are reduced after backlash from Formula 1 drivers

PARIS (AP) — Formula 1's governing body has reduced penalties on drivers for swearing after the new misconduct rules had sparked a backlash.

The updated code announced Wednesday slashes the swearing fine on F1 drivers from 40,000 euros ($45,000) to 5,000 euros ($5,600) with the first offense now suspended. The rule will apply to “controlled” events like news conferences — not during races.

"As a former rally driver, I know firsthand the range of emotions that are faced during competition," FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said in the announcement ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix.