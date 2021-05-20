Fines dropped against two lawmakers over metal detectors

The committee has rejected appeals of similar violations by two other lawmakers, Reps. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., and Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, meaning they would have to pay their fines.

The mandatory searches began this year after the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The requirement has been a partisan flashpoint, underscoring tensions and distrust between the two parties since the attack.

Lawmakers are allowed to carry firearms in much of the Capitol and its grounds, but not into the House chamber. The public is not allowed to carry weapons in or around the Capitol.