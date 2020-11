Final votes confirm New Zealand won't legalize marijuana

Ardern and top lawmakers in her Cabinet were sworn in Friday in a ceremony conducted by Governor-General Patsy Reddy. Ardern warned her colleagues about the difficulties they faced with the virus and economic downturn.

“You will govern thorough one of the most difficult times in New Zealand history," Ardern said.

New Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will be the first openly gay man to hold the role. He will also continue his previous job as finance minister.

Ardern has also assigned a number of indigenous Maori lawmakers to top positions, including Nanaia Mahuta, who will take on the role of foreign minister, and Kelvin Davis, who will be minister for children.

The final vote count barely changed the level of support for a second referendum to allow euthanasia, which won with 65% approval.

Almost 3 million people voted in the election, and the turnout of 82% was the highest in more than 20 years. As well as the 65 seats won by Labour and the 33 by National, the liberal Green Party won 10 seats, the libertarian ACT Party won 10 and the indigenous Maori Party won two.

Although the Labour Party could govern alone, it has signed an agreement with the Green Party to work together on climate, environment and child well-being issues. Two Green Party lawmakers have also been given ministerial roles outside of the Cabinet.