ajc logo
X

Final tally: Nearly 107,000 US overdose deaths last year

National & World News
By MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press
2 hours ago
Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 107,000 Americans died of drug overdoses last year, according to final figures released Thursday.

The official number was 106,699, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. That's nearly 16% higher than the nearly 92,000 overdose deaths in 2020.

Earlier, provisional data suggested there were more than 107,000 overdose deaths last year. The numbers may have changed as some additional death records have come in, a CDC spokesman said. Also, provisional data includes all overdose deaths, while the final numbers are limited to U.S. residents, he noted.

The CDC on Thursday also released a final report for overall U.S. deaths in 2021. As previously reported, more than 3.4 million Americans died that year, or more than 80,000 than the year before. Accidental injuries — which include drug overdoses — was the fourth leading cause of death, after heart disease, cancer and COVID-19. Life expectancy fell to about 76 years, 5 months.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert enters transfer portal8h ago

US Rep. Ferguson voted in Georgia county where he no longer lives, records show
14h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Kemp to declare state of emergency ahead of dangerously cold weather
13h ago

Credit: Brian Cassella

Dansby Swanson on Cubs: ‘It really just started to feel like a match made in heaven’
10h ago

Credit: Brian Cassella

Dansby Swanson on Cubs: ‘It really just started to feel like a match made in heaven’
10h ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Brent Key bringing different plan to Georgia Tech recruiting
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Odelyn Joseph

UN deputy urges countries to consider armed force for Haiti
40m ago
UN deputy urges countries to consider armed force for Haiti
40m ago
Japan reverts to max nuclear power to tackle energy, climate
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
A strange pandemic for John Hollis, naturally immune to COVID
Georgia failed to report jail deaths to federal government - An AJC investigation
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top