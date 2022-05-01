Final day of Mississippi fest canceled after fatal shooting

The second annual festival — a spring celebration of crawfish, live entertainment and amusement park rides — shut down after the shootings. Saturday's headliner was Blue Oyster Cult, the rock band best known for classic hits like "(Don't Fear) the Reaper" and "Burnin' For You." A message seeking comment from the band's representative wasn't immediately returned.

The precise conditions of the wounded weren’t clear. Jones said two juveniles were detained for questioning, and authorities recovered a car, two rifles and a pistol from the scene.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed Sunday that MBI is investigating, as it does with most shootings of or by law enforcement officers in the state. She declined to name the agency for which the officer works.

Grammy-winning blues singer Bobby Rush was the headline performer scheduled for Sunday. The state Department of Agriculture and Commerce hosted the festival, and Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson said people who bought advance tickets for Sunday will receive refunds. He said safety is a priority at the fairgrounds.

“I appreciate the rapid response from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department," Gipson said in a statement Sunday. “Their quick action in securing the scene prevented others from potentially being hurt.”