Final count gives leftist big victory in Bolivia election

Since winning election, Arce has downplayed speculation of a major role in his administration for Morales, whose popularity was dented in his final years as president by a refusal to accept term limits and by perceived growing authoritarianism.

Last year's presidential election was annulled after protests broke out over alleged fraud by Morales, who had claimed a narrow first-round victory. The political convulsion that preceded and followed his resignation — at military prompting — caused at least 36 deaths.

The new election was organized by a revamped electoral tribunal under a deeply conservative interim government that has tried to reverse many of Morales' economic, cultural and foreign policies. It suffered economic setbacks in part due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Morales, who faces a series of charges lodged by the interim administration, was barred from seeking office. He has been living in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales gives a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, four days after general elections in Bolivia. Bolivia appears to be shifting sharply away from the conservative policies of the U.S.-backed interim government that took power last year after Morales resigned, with the self-exiled leader's party claiming victory in a weekend presidential election.