Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Filmmaker-music journalist Cameron Crowe has a memoir out this fall. It’s called ‘The Uncool'

Cameron Crowe was planning to compile some of his old music interviews for a book when he realized he had a more personal story to tell
This cover image released by Avid Reader Press shows "The Uncool," a memoir by Cameron Crowe. (Avid Reader Press via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This cover image released by Avid Reader Press shows "The Uncool," a memoir by Cameron Crowe. (Avid Reader Press via AP)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
2 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Crowe was planning to compile some of his old music interviews for a book when he realized he had a more intimate story to tell.

Avid Reader Press announced Thursday that the Oscar-winning filmmaker and onetime Rolling Stone journalist will have a memoir out Oct. 28. It's called “The Uncool.”

"I spent the last decade or so re-interviewing those early subjects like ( David) Bowie and Fleetwood Mac,Joni Mitchell and Led Zeppelin," Crowe told The Associated Press in a recent email. "The act of looking back on their younger selves brought out the same in me. The book split into two, the first one being a personal memoir. The second one will come out next year, with a lot of new interview material."

Crowe, 67, is known for such films as “Jerry Maguire,” “Singles” and “Almost Famous,” a fictionalized take on his years in the 1970s as a teen contributor to Rolling Stone that brought him an Academy Award for best original screenplay. Crowe is also the author of “Conversations with Wilder,” a book of interviews with director Billy Wilder.

According to Avid Reader, a Simon & Schuster imprint, Crowe's memoir will offer “a front-row ticket to the 1970s.”

“He spends his teens dodging bouncers and turning down cocaine from roadies and rock stars,” the publisher's statement reads in part. “He talks his San Diego City College journalism teacher into giving him class credit for his road trip covering Led Zeppelin’s 1975 tour, which lands him — and the band — on the front cover of Rolling Stone. He embeds with publicity-shy David Bowie for eighteen months as the sequestered genius transforms himself: ‘Young enough to be honest!’ Bowie declares of Crowe.”

More Stories

Keep Reading

Chris Robinson, left, and Rich Robinson, center, of The Black Crowes, appear with Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin in London on April 2, 2025. (Ross Halfin via AP)

Credit: AP

The Black Crowes and Jimmy Page revisit a unique 25-year-old live set

How an Atlanta-born songwriter helped Beyoncé and Doechii win Grammys

How an Atlanta-born songwriter contributed to Grammy-winning success for Beyonce and Doechii.

Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan on reteaming for ‘Sinners’

The Latest

President Donald Trump speaks during the Commander-in-Chief trophy presentation to the Navy Midshipman football team in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

The Latest: DOGE targets AmeriCorps in latest cost-cutting effort

13m ago

Federal judge will hear arguments as groups try to block Trump's executive order on elections

18m ago

Trump says Federal Reserve Chair Powell’s 'termination cannot come fast enough'

18m ago

Featured

Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum told the Atlanta Citizen Review Board he supports its oversight of police deadly force cases. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta chief backs citizen review of police deadly force

Follow on to an AJC investigation into failure of citizen review board to probe cases of police deadly force. Police chief supports its oversight role and pledges cooperation.

OPINION

TORPY: Want to win bigly in court? Get jurors with MAGA hats

You know you’ve entered Bizzarro World territory when Georgia’s last Democratic governor would strike Brian Kemp from a jury but would keep Marjorie Taylor Greene.

What’s filming in Georgia in April 2025?

Films starring Mark Wahlberg and Nicolas Cage began production in Georgia within the past month.