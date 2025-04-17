Filmmaker-music journalist Cameron Crowe has a memoir out this fall. It’s called ‘The Uncool'

NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Crowe was planning to compile some of his old music interviews for a book when he realized he had a more intimate story to tell.

Avid Reader Press announced Thursday that the Oscar-winning filmmaker and onetime Rolling Stone journalist will have a memoir out Oct. 28. It's called “The Uncool.”

"I spent the last decade or so re-interviewing those early subjects like ( David) Bowie and Fleetwood Mac,Joni Mitchell and Led Zeppelin," Crowe told The Associated Press in a recent email. "The act of looking back on their younger selves brought out the same in me. The book split into two, the first one being a personal memoir. The second one will come out next year, with a lot of new interview material."