Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Film academy apologizes for not naming 'No Other Land' co-director in response to attack on him

The organization that bestows the Academy Awards has apologized to “No Other Land” co-director Hamdan Ballal after mounting criticism following its response to the violent attack on the Oscar winner
Hamdan Ballal, Oscar-winning Palestinian director of "No Other Land," is released from a police station in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba a day after being detained by the Israeli army following an attack by Jewish settlers, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Hamdan Ballal, Oscar-winning Palestinian director of "No Other Land," is released from a police station in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba a day after being detained by the Israeli army following an attack by Jewish settlers, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
55 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — After mounting criticism following its initial response to the violent attack on Oscar-winning "No Other Land" co-director Hamdan Ballal, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences apologized Friday for not acknowledging Ballal by name.

In a letter to academy members, academy CEO Bill Kramer and its president, Janet Yang, said they regretted not issuing a direct statement on Ballal. The director on Monday, witnesses said, was beaten by Israeli settlers in the West Bank and then detained by the Israeli military.

The attack, just weeks after Ballal and his fellow directors won best documentary at the Academy Awards, was widely condemned by numerous film organizations, among others. The academy on Wednesday released a statement condemning "harming or suppressing artists for their work or their viewpoints."

Yuval Abraham, a journalist and co-director of “No Other Land,” was highly critical of that response, comparing it to “silence on Hamdan's assault."

On Friday, more than 600 of the academy's 11,000 members issued an open letter saying the academy's statement "fell far short of the sentiments this moment calls for.” Among the signatories were Joaquin Phoenix, Olivia Colman, Riz Ahmed, Emma Thompson, Javier Bardem, Penélope Cruz and “The Zone of Interest” filmmaker Jonathan Glazer.

After a meeting Friday by the academy's board of governors, Kramer and Yang responded with a new statement.

“We sincerely apologize to Mr. Ballal and all artists who felt unsupported by our previous statement and want to make it clear that the academy condemns violence of this kind anywhere in the world,” they wrote to members. "We abhor the suppression of free speech under any circumstances.”

After being detained for more than 20 hours, Ballal was released by Israeli soldiers. Ballal and two other Palestinians were accused of throwing stones at a settler, allegations they deny. After being released, Ballal told The Associated Press a settler kicked his head "like a football" during an attack on his village.

“I realized they were attacking me specifically,” Ballal said at a West Bank hospital after his release Tuesday. “When they say ‘Oscar’, you understand. When they say your name, you understand.”

"No Other Land," a joint Israeli-Palestinian production, chronicles the situation in Masafer Yatta, which the Israeli military designated as a live-fire training zone in the 1980s and ordered the expulsion of the residents, mostly Arab Bedouin. Around 1,000 residents have largely remained in place, but soldiers regularly come in to demolish homes, tents, water tanks and olive orchards.

After not finding a U.S. distributor despite wide acclaim, “No Other Land” was self-released in theaters. It still managed to surpass $2 million in North American theaters.

Hamdan Ballal, Oscar-winning Palestinian co-director of "No Other Land," is checked at a hospital in Hebron, a day after being detained by the Israeli army following an attack by Jewish settlers in the village of Susiya in Masafer Yatta, Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Basel Adra, one of the directors of the Oscar winner documentary "No Other Land", speaks on the phone as he sits in an area near the house of Palestinian co-director Hamdan Ballal, in the village of Susiya in Masafer Yatta, south Hebron hills Tuesday, March 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Basel Adra, left, and Yuval Abraham, winners of the award for best documentary feature film for "No Other Land," the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP

icon to expand image

Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Hamdan Ballal, Palestinian co-director of Oscar-winning documentary No Other Land, is detained by the Israeli military from his home in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Tuesday March 25, 2025. (Raviv Rose via AP)

Credit: AP

Oscar-winning Palestinian director is attacked by Israeli settlers and detained by the army

Oscar-winning Palestinian director says Israeli soldiers beat him after attack by settlers

Middle East latest: Israeli strikes kill scores in Gaza as Egypt offers new ceasefire proposal

The Latest

South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) reacts after a basket during the second half against Maryland in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA college basketball tournament, Friday, March 28, 2025. in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Credit: AP

MiLaysia Fulwiley helps defending champion South Carolina outlast Maryland 71-67 in March Madness

13m ago

What to know about Boulder, Colorado, the Sundance Film Festival's new home

15m ago

Columbia University's interim president steps down and returns to former post

26m ago

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.