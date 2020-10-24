Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh goes on despite US mediation

After two failed attempts by Russia to broker a truce, the U.S. waded onto the scene on Friday, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosting the Armenian and Azerbaijan foreign ministers for separate talks.

“Both must implement a ceasefire and return to substantive negotiations,” Pompeo said in a tweet after the negotiations.

“Just now a bomb exploded in my garden,” Georgiy, a resident of Stepanakert who only gave his first name amid the war jitters, said after the overnight attack. “If this is the so-called cease-fire, let the whole world see this cease-fire.”

Georgiy, who was born in Stepanakert, said he would stay home despite the fighting.

“This is my motherland, I’m not going to leave it,” he said. "All the people will stand until the last.”

According to Nagorno-Karabakh officials, 927 of their troops have been killed, and 37 civilians also have died. Azerbaijan hasn’t disclosed its military losses, but said that over 60 civilians were killed and about 300 were wounded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that according to Moscow’s information, the death toll from the fighting was significantly higher than officially reported by the warring parties, nearing 5,000.

Russia, the United States and France have co-chaired the so-called Minsk Group set up by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to mediate in the conflict, but they haven't scored any progress after nearly three decades.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has said that to end hostilities Armenian forces must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh. He has insisted that Azerbaijan has the right to reclaim its territory by force since international mediators have failed.

Turkey has thrown its weight behind Azerbaijan, vowing to support its longtime ally “on the battlefield or the negotiating table.” It has trained Azerbaijani military and provided it with strike drones and long-range rocket systems that gave Azerbaijan a strong edge on the battlefield.

Armenian officials say Turkey is directly involved in the conflict and is sending Syrian mercenaries to fight on Azerbaijan’s side. Turkey has denied deploying combatants to the region, but a Syrian war monitor and Syria-based opposition activists have confirmed that Turkey has sent hundreds of Syrian opposition fighters to fight in Nagorno-Karabakh.

____

Avet Demourian in Yerevan, Armenia, Aida Sultanova in London and Vladimir Isachenkov in Moscow contributed to this report.

Citizens inspect a car destroyed during a shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting raged Friday over Nagorno-Karabakh even as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan visited Washington for negotiations on settling the neighboring countries' decades-long conflict. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Men sit in a bomb shelter during shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting raged Friday over Nagorno-Karabakh even as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan visited Washington for negotiations on settling the neighboring countries' decades-long conflict. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Armenian Prime Minister Press Service via PAN Photo, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speaks to a wounded serviceman as he visits a military hospital in Yerevan, Armenia, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting is raging over Nagorno-Karabakh even as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan have traveled to Washington for negotiations on settling the neighboring countries’ decades-long conflict. (Tigran Mehrabyan, Armenian Prime Minister Press Service/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan

In this photo provided by the Armenian Prime Minister Press Service via PAN Photo, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrives to visit a military hospital in Yerevan, Armenia, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting is raging over Nagorno-Karabakh even as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan have traveled to Washington for negotiations on settling the neighboring countries’ decades-long conflict. (Tigran Mehrabyan, Armenian Prime Minister Press Service/PAN Photo via AP) Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan Credit: Tigran Mehrabyan

Shepherd Kim Mkrtchian armed with a Kalashnikov drives cows and sheep away from the front line near the town of Martuni, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks. Two Russia-brokered cease-fires collapsed instantly after taking effect, and the warring parties have continued to exchange blows with heavy artillery, rockets and drones. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Shepherd Kim Mkrtchian armed with a Kalashnikov drives cows and sheep away from the front line near the town of Martuni, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks. Two Russia-brokered cease-fires collapsed instantly after taking effect, and the warring parties have continued to exchange blows with heavy artillery, rockets and drones. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Smoke rises during fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijan's forces in the Karabakh mountains, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks. Two Russia-brokered cease-fires collapsed instantly after taking effect, and the warring parties have continued to exchange blows with heavy artillery, rockets and drones. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A tail of a multiple rocket 'Smerch' sticks out of the ground near the town of Martuni, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks. Two Russia-brokered cease-fires collapsed instantly after taking effect, and the warring parties have continued to exchange blows with heavy artillery, rockets and drones. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

An apartment through a shell-pierced wall after shelling by Azerbaijan's artillery during a military conflict in the town of Martuni, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks. Two Russia-brokered cease-fires collapsed instantly after taking effect, and the warring parties have continued to exchange blows with heavy artillery, rockets and drones. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Sunlight breaks through over the Karabakh mountains, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks. Two Russia-brokered cease-fires collapsed instantly after taking effect, and the warring parties have continued to exchange blows with heavy artillery, rockets and drones. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A man smokes and looks through the window of his apartment in Stepanakert, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks. Two Russia-brokered cease-fires collapsed instantly after taking effect, and the warring parties have continued to exchange blows with heavy artillery, rockets and drones. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

A shop damaged by Azerbaijan's artillery during military conflict in the town of Martuni, the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks. Two Russia-brokered cease-fires collapsed instantly after taking effect, and the warring parties have continued to exchange blows with heavy artillery, rockets and drones. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Azerbaijan's national flag flies over destroyed houses in a residential area that was hit by rocket fire overnight by Armenian forces, on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in Ganja, Azerbaijan's second largest city, near the border with Armenia. Heavy fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh is continuing with Armenia and Azerbaijan trading blame for new attacks. The nearly four weeks of hostilities have raised the threat of Turkey and Russia being drawn into the conflict. (AP Photo/Aziz Karimov) Credit: Aziz Karimov Credit: Aziz Karimov

In this image taken from video released by Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, Azerbaijan army soldiers fire an artillery piece during fighting with forces of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said that to end hostilities Armenian forces must withdraw from Nagorno-Karabakh. He has insisted that Azerbaijan has the right to reclaim its territory by force after nearly three decades of international mediation yielded no progress. (Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited