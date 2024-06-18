Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT | VP Harris’ motorcade to pause Atlanta traffic this afternoon
Nation & World News

Fighting breaks out between Turkey and Georgia fans inside stadium at Euro 2024

Fighting has broken out between fans of Turkey and Georgia inside Dortmund’s Westfalenstadion ahead of the teams’ European Championship match
Riot police separate Turkish and Georgian fans after they briefly scuffled ahead of a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Riot police separate Turkish and Georgian fans after they briefly scuffled ahead of a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Fighting broke out between fans of Turkey and Georgia inside Dortmund's Westfalenstadion ahead of the teams' European Championship match on Tuesday.

The brawling took place at ground level in one corner of the stadium, with supporters seen throwing punches and objects at each other as security attempted to intervene in pouring rain.

The fighting stopped when police officers in riot gear came between them. A thick line of officers remained in place, with some standing in the stairwell alongside Georgia fans.

The nations, which are meeting in Group F of Euro 2024, share a border of around 270 kilometers (170 miles). There had been no sign of any disorder earlier in the day as both sets of fans mixed in Dortmund's city center.

Driving rain forced fans with seats in lower levels of the stadium to take cover. Some fan zones around Germany are not opening Tuesday because of the forecast inclement weather.

It is Georgia's first ever match at a major soccer tournament.

___

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Turkish and Georgian fans scuff;e ahead of a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Police officers stand next Georgia's supporters prior to the start of a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Heavy rain falls as fans await the start of a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Turkish fans march towards the stadium ahead of a Euro 2024 Soccer Championship Group F match between Turkey and Georgia, in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (Christoph Reichwein/dpa via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Heavy rain falls as Turkish fans sit in the stands ahead of a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Heavy rain falls as fans await the start of a Group F match between Turkey and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, June 18, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Justin Ross Harris, accused in son’s hot car death, released from prison

Credit: AP Photo/Danny Johnston

Food giant Cargill to hire 400 tech workers at new Atlanta office hub

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school board taps Tennessee educator as next superintendent
48m ago

Credit: Charles Krupa/AP

Marietta's Jaylen Brown shares emotional tribute to grandma after NBA Finals MVP win

Credit: Charles Krupa/AP

Marietta's Jaylen Brown shares emotional tribute to grandma after NBA Finals MVP win

Credit: Ben Hendren

After exiting Trump election interference case, Nathan Wade has a lot to say
The Latest

Credit: AP

The shooter who killed 5 at a Colorado LGBTQ+ club pleads guilty to 50 federal hate...
7m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts around its records as bond yields ease
12m ago
Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn pleads not guilty in Arizona’s fake elector case
14m ago
Featured

Credit: RICHARD A DUCREE

Women-led rodeo celebrates Juneteenth, Black history
In Braves’ win over Tigers, Forrest Wall and Jesse Chavez provide examples of team’s...
Preview: What is on the runoff election ballot Tuesday in metro Atlanta?