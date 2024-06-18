Fighting breaks out between Turkey and Georgia fans inside stadium at Euro 2024

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Fighting broke out between fans of Turkey and Georgia inside Dortmund's Westfalenstadion ahead of the teams' European Championship match on Tuesday.

The brawling took place at ground level in one corner of the stadium, with supporters seen throwing punches and objects at each other as security attempted to intervene in pouring rain.

The fighting stopped when police officers in riot gear came between them. A thick line of officers remained in place, with some standing in the stairwell alongside Georgia fans.