Fighting bladder cancer, John Daly shares Champions lead

The 50-year-old Furyk won this year in his first two starts on the senior tour. He birdied the last two holes and three of the last four.

“Just trying to put the ball on the fairway, put the ball on the green, give myself some looks and probably did my best putting there on the back nine and knocked in some putts that had a little bit of length to them, 10, 15, 20 feet,” Furyk said.

Local favorite Bernhard Langer, the winner in 2010 and 2019, was a stroke back with Duffy Waldorf, Scott Parel and Robert Karlsson. Joe Durant and Brett Quigley shot 66,

“Finally made a few putts from medium distance or short distance,” the 63-year-old Langer said. “Played pretty solid, maybe one loose drive here or there, but my irons were better today than most days.”

Seventy-year-old Tom Kite bettered his age with a bogey-free 67.

Ernie Els had a 69.

Country rap artist Colt Ford opened with a 76. He's playing on a sponsor exemption.