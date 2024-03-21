Fifth suspect charged in Philadelphia bus stop shooting that wounded 8

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fifth suspect has been charged in a shooting that wounded eight Philadelphia high school students at a bus stop earlier this month.

Jeremiah Jefferson, 15, of Philadelphia, faces counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy, reckless endangerment and weapons charges, city police announced Thursday. They said the teen was in communication with the shooters before the gunfire erupted and also identified and provided information about some potential targets, as well as noting what he was wearing so he himself did not become a victim. He also notified the shooters when the intended victims were walking toward the bus, police said.

It wasn’t immediately known Thursday if Jefferson has retained an attorney.