ajc logo
X

FIFA targets $11BN revenue through US-led 2026 World Cup

National & World News
29 minutes ago
FIFA expects to earn $11 billion through 2026 with a 48-team men’s World Cup in North America set to deliver a huge rise in revenue

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA expects to earn $11 billion through 2026 with a 48-team men’s World Cup in North America set to deliver a big rise in revenue.

The four-year budget was presented Friday to the ruling FIFA Council which foresees almost 50% raise in income mainly tied to broadcasting and sponsor deals for the men’s World Cup, plus ticketing and hospitality at a tournament which will use several NFL stadiums.

FIFA typically makes conservative budget estimates and ends up overshooting targets.

The $7.5 billion revenue announced in Qatar last month for the 2019-22 commercial cycle was $1 billion more than the forecast budget.

There is also uncertainty over exactly how many games will be played — and sold to broadcasters — at the 48-team World Cup.

FIFA's council agreed in January 2017 to have an 80-game format with teams playing in 16 round-robin groups of three teams each ahead of a 32-team knockout bracket. The 2022 tournament, which ends when Argentina play France in the final on Sunday, has 64 matches.

The new format was agreed to help accelerate development of soccer in countries which rarely qualify for the World Cup. That was despite FIFA's own research advising that the highest quality games would be delivered by the current 32-team format used since 1998.

However, FIFA officials have this year suggested a 104-game format with teams playing in 12 groups of four before the 32-team knockout stage. That would likely add several days to the previously expected 32-day tournament.

FIFA is weighing changes despite already signing some major broadcasting deals, including to U.S. English-language broadcaster Fox and Qatar’s beIN Sports across the Middle East and North Africa.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stan Awtrey/AJC

GHSA signs 3-year deal to bring football finals back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium15h ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it
14h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
15h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

After long layoff, Georgia Bulldogs face Notre Dame
11h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

After long layoff, Georgia Bulldogs face Notre Dame
11h ago

Credit: Natacha Pisarenko

Atlanta United to host World Cup final viewing party
21h ago
The Latest

Credit: Hassan Ammar

Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February
23m ago
Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 18, leaves 15 missing
23m ago
Former Kosovo rebel commander convicted of 1999 murder
26m ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
16h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top