Nation & World News

FIFA moves toward ending soccer tradition and letting league games be staged in other countries

FIFA has moved toward ending decades of soccer tradition by reviewing the rules that currently block domestic league games being played in other countries
FILE -FIFA President Gianni Infantino walks on the stage before the start of the 69th FIFA congress in Paris, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. FIFA has been told to reschedule its inaugural expanded Club World Cup just over a year before the tournament is due to be hosted by America. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE -FIFA President Gianni Infantino walks on the stage before the start of the 69th FIFA congress in Paris, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. FIFA has been told to reschedule its inaugural expanded Club World Cup just over a year before the tournament is due to be hosted by America. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)
37 minutes ago

BANGKOK (AP) — FIFA moved Wednesday toward ending decades of soccer tradition by reviewing the rules that currently block domestic league games being played in other countries.

Fans are likely to object to their teams' home matches potentially being moved thousands of miles (kilometers) away.

The United States and Saudi Arabia are expected to be willing hosts to lure competitive games from top European countries, and FIFA recently agreed to withdraw from an ongoing court case in New York filed by promoter Relevent to challenge the policy.

The new FIFA policy will likely be attractive to the growing number of international owners of European clubs, including the wave of U.S. investors in the English Premier League, Italy’s Serie A and France’s Ligue 1, and state-backed teams like Abu Dhabi-owned Manchester City, Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi-owned Newcastle.

FIFA is now creating a panel of 10-15 people representing soccer stakeholders to advise within months on amending the rules on so-called "out-of-territory" games. The rules were last amended in 2014.

Attempts since then to have European league games abroad, including taking Barcelona to Miami in 2019, were blocked as U.S. promoters seek to give fans more than just preseason exhibition games involving the world's best club teams.

FIFA directed its working group, which is yet to be appointed, to consider fairness and giving “advance notice to fans who may miss the opportunity to attend a home or away match in the home territory.”

Other factors for the FIFA panel include “respect for the recognized structure of international football” and potential disruption to fans, teams and leagues in the country hosting “out-of-territory” games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, challenges for the ball with Girona's Miguel Gutierrez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Girona and Barcelona, at the Montilivi stadium in Girona, Spain, Saturday, May 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Body of airman killed by Florida deputy returns to Atlanta

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

CUNNINGHAM
After blindsided with Penix pick, Falcons’ Cousins aims to ‘control what I control’

Credit: Photo provided

Georgia State to get downtown Atlanta baseball stadium

Credit: Photo provided

Georgia State to get downtown Atlanta baseball stadium

Atlanta airport expects 2.5M people over Memorial Day period
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
Palestinians mark 76 years of their dispossession as more catastrophe looms in Gaza
9m ago
FIFA sets date for first Women's Club World Cup. Tournament due to launch in January 2026
16m ago
Senators urge $32 billion in emergency spending on AI after finishing yearlong review
27m ago
Featured

Museum of Graffiti brings sneaker pop-up to Ponce City Market
Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather
Appeals court’s landmark decision upholds GA transgender health care ruling