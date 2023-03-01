Fiery train collision in Greece kills 16, hurts at least 85

“It was a very powerful collision. This is a terrible night. ... It’s hard to describe the scene,” Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the central Thessaly area, told state television.

“The front section of the train was smashed. ... We’re getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment clear the debris and lift the rail cars. There's debris flung all around the crash site."

Officials said the army had been contacted to assist.

Rail operator Hellenic Train said the northbound passenger train from Athens to Thessaloniki had about 350 passengers on board when the collision occurred.

Passengers who received minor injuries or were unharmed were transported by bus to Thessaloniki, 130 kilometers (80 miles) north of the incident.

Gatopoulos reported from Athens.

