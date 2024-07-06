Nation & World News

Fiery railcars with hazardous material mostly contained after derailment in North Dakota

The flames from derailed train cars carrying hazardous material are mostly extinguished a day after the incident in a remote area of North Dakota
This photo provided by Doug Zink, smoke fills the sky after a train derailment on Friday, July 5, 2024 near Carrington, N.D. Rail cars containing hazardous material derailed and burst into flames early Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but emergency officials say no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appears to be minimal. (Doug Zink via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo provided by Doug Zink, smoke fills the sky after a train derailment on Friday, July 5, 2024 near Carrington, N.D. Rail cars containing hazardous material derailed and burst into flames early Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but emergency officials say no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appears to be minimal. (Doug Zink via AP)
By Associated Press
1 hour ago

Enflamed railcars carrying hazardous material were mostly extinguished Saturday, a day after they derailed in a remote area of North Dakota.

Officials said Friday no one had been hurt. The threat to those living nearby remained low, according to county emergency management, which reported no air contamination in the area or downwind.

Twenty-nine cars of a CPKC train derailed around 3:45 a.m. in a marshy area surrounded by farmland that is about 140 miles (225 kilometers) northwest of Fargo, county emergency management director Andrew Kirking said.

Kirking said in a statement Saturday that the fire would still occasionally flare up as responders moved railcars from the tracks. But “firefighting operations through the night and morning have been incredibly successful,” he said.

Emergency officials now say the contents of the derailed cars included anhydrous ammonia, methanol and plastic pellets.

Bill Suess, spill investigation program manager for the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality, identified ammonia as a potential risk, but wind was carrying the smoke away from the nearby town of Bordulac, which has about 20 residents.

“Wind has been in our favor on this,” Suess said Friday.

Exposure to high concentrations of ammonia in the air can cause burning of the eyes, nose, throat and respiratory tract, and can result in blindness, lung damage or death, health officials say. Exposure to lower amounts can result in coughing and irritation of the nose and throat.

CPKC said in a statement Friday that it has “initiated its emergency response plan and launched a comprehensive, coordinated response.”

The railroad was the result of a merger last year of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern.

The National Transportation Safety Board said Friday that it is investigating.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks sign first overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher1h ago

Body of Atlanta teen recovered by divers on Tybee Island

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Lawsuit that alleged Georgia underfunded its public HBCUs quietly dropped

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Stroke of luck helps I-75 fruit stand cash in on Georgia’s beloved crop

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Stroke of luck helps I-75 fruit stand cash in on Georgia’s beloved crop

Credit: AP

Beryl set to strengthen on approach to Texas due to hot ocean temperatures
The Latest
4 killed in shooting during party at a Kentucky home; suspect died after a vehicle chase...
12m ago
Kyle Larson wins the pole for the NASCAR Cup Series street race in downtown Chicago
14m ago
More records expected to shatter as long-running blanket of heat threatens 130 million in...
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

He sold his Trans Am 30 years ago and spent 20 years trying to get it back
All eyes on Kamala Harris as pressure mounts for Biden to step aside
Braves Dispatch: Where do the Braves stand? Let’s talk about it