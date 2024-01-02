Fiery New Year's Day crash kills 2, injures 5 following upstate NY concert, police investigating

ROCHESTER, New York (AP) — Police were investigating after a fiery two-vehicle collision killed two people and injured five others in Rochester, New York, early on New Year's Day, officials said.

The crash happened shortly before 1 a.m. Monday as officers were directing traffic after a concert let out at the Kodak Center theater complex, police said in a statement.

A Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, sending both vehicles “through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk,” the statement said.