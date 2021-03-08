Fiery chants for justice from marchers at Chauvin trial

Then he led the crowd in chants of “The whole world is watching!”

The protesters later marched around downtown. The protest featured several speakers that ranged from activists of various organizing groups to the parents of Black men killed by police.

Sam Martinez, an organizer with Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, said organizers plan similar protests for dates that coincide with significant points in Chauvin's trial, including opening statements, closing arguments and the verdict.

Martinez said the biggest turnout likely will be on the day of the verdict.

“When the people know that there needs to be justice, they'll come out,” Martinez said. “We trust in the people, we know they'll back us up.”

Mohamed Ibrahim is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, right, listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over a hearing before jury selection, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Chauvin's trial at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is accused in the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Cortez Rice left, of Minneapolis, sat in the middle of Hennepin Avenue to mourn the death of George Floyd that have died at the hands of police Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jerry Holt Credit: Jerry Holt

EDS NOTE: OBSCENITY - Hundreds of demonstrators march through Minneapolis following protests near the Hennepin County Government Center, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin began with jury selection. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) Credit: Jim Mone Credit: Jim Mone

The military stands guard outside the Hennepin County Government Center during the first day of the Derek Chauvin trial, Monday, March 8, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores

Demonstrators marched past the Hennepin County Government Center one day before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused of killing George Floyd Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. (Jerry Holt /Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Jerry Holt Credit: Jerry Holt

In this image taken from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over a hearing before jury selection, Monday, March 8, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Roses are set up outside of the Hennepin County Government Center on the first day of the Derek Chauvin trial, Monday, March 8, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. (Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP) Credit: Elizabeth Flores Credit: Elizabeth Flores