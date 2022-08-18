BreakingNews
TRAFFIC UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-20 in DeKalb County after serious crash
Fierce storm kills 3, injures 12 on French island of Corsica

A sign reading "swimming prohibited" sits on a beach with high levels of pollution the morning after a storm passed through Marseille, southern France, Thursday, Aug 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

National & World News
By SYLVIE CORBET, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Local authorities on the French island of Corsica say a violent thunderstorm left at least three people dead and a dozen others injured

PARIS (AP) — A violent thunderstorm hit the French island of Corsica on Thursday morning, leaving three people dead and a dozen others injured, local authorities said.

A 13-year-old girl died after a tree fell in a campsite in the coastal town of Sagone, the Corsica prefecture said in a statement. A 72-year-old woman was killed when the roof of a beach restaurant fell on her vehicle in Coggia, south of Sagone.

The third victim was a 46-year-old man killed in a campsite in the town of Calvi. One of the 12 people injured was hospitalized in critical condition, the prefecture added.

The storm produced wind gusts of more than 220 kph (136 mph) in some areas, French national weather agency Meteo France said. About 45,000 households were without power on Corsica, according to French electricity company EDF.

Rescue operations were taking place along the western coast of Corsica to help several grounded and wrecked ships, the French maritime authority for the Mediterranean Sea tweeted.

The president of the Executive Council of Corsica, Gilles Simeoni, described a brief yet “extremely violent and entirely unpredictable” weather event that lasted “dozens of minutes.”

Simeoni told news broadcaster BFM TV that French President Emmanuel Macron phoned him to share “emotion” and “solidarity.” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that he planned to go to the island later Thursday.

After a summer of drought, heat waves and forest fires, violent storms have hit France and neighboring countries in recent days.

In southern France, thunderstorms Wednesday flooded the Old Port of Marseille and the city's main courthouse and forced the closure of nearby beaches. Winds over 100 kph (60 mph) were recorded at the top of the Eiffel Tower during a flash flood Tuesday.

In northern Italy, a violent overnight storm forced the closures of a train line southeast of Genoa after high winds carried changing booths and other items from nearby beaches onto the tracks, damaging the electrical circuitry.

The storm early Thursday struck during Italy’s busiest beach vacation week. The mayor of Sestri Levanti, Valentina Ghio, said whirlwinds were expected, and she appealed to visitors to stay away from beaches until the severe weather had passed.

Hail the size of walnuts pummeled areas of the Liguria region with enough force to break the windows of homes and damage orchards and gardens.

While northern Italy has suffered its worst drought in decades this year, heavy rains in recent days that brought scattered hailstorms, whirlwinds and flooding have damaged or destroyed entire crops of fruits and vegetables along with vineyards and olive orchards, according to Italian agricultural lobby Coldiretti.

Colleen Barry in Milan contributed.

Follow AP's coverage of the climate and environmental issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

A closed off beach with high levels of pollution is pictured the morning after a storm passed through Marseille, southern France, Thursday, Aug 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

A runner passes by a large puddle of rainwater produced by a storm in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, Aug 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Credit: Daniel Cole

Firefighters pump water from a street flooded by heavy rain during a thunderstorm in the Bergedorf district in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP)

Credit: Daniel Bockwoldt

People walk in the rain in London, Wednesday Aug. 17, 2022.. After weeks of sweltering weather, which has caused drought and left land parched, the Met Office's yellow thunderstorm warning forecasts torrential rain and thunderstorms that could hit parts England and Wales. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

Credit: Victoria Jones

