FGCU beats Virginia Tech 84-81 despite 42 points by Kitley

FGCU took 15 of its 18 shots from 3-point range in the first quarter. The Eagles did a better job attacking the rim after that, but their performance beyond the arc was crucial all the way until the end.

Virginia Tech (23-10) did a good job on Kendall Spray, who is fourth on the career list in made 3-pointers. She had only one in this game, a banked heave with the shot clock running low that put FGCU up by eight late in the third.

BIG PICTURE

FGCU: The Eagles sounded confident coming into this game, and they made the most of their chance to show they were underseeded. A Sweet 16 appearance is certainly possible.

Virginia Tech: Kitley should hold her head high after a fabulous performance. If FGCU was seeded too low, then the Hokies were a victim of that by having to face the Eagles so early.

UP NEXT

FGCU plays Sunday against the winner of the game between fourth-seeded Maryland and 13th-seeded Delaware.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Caption Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard shoots against Florida Gulf Coast during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez Caption Virginia Tech guard Aisha Sheppard shoots against Florida Gulf Coast during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez