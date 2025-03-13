Breaking: Trump administration withdraws nomination of David Weldon for CDC director
Fewer Americans file for jobless claims last week, signaling a still-healthy US labor market

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, indicating a still-healthy U.S. labor market
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Northbrook, Ill., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Northbrook, Ill., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By MATT OTT – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week, indicating a still-healthy U.S. labor market.

U.S. jobless claims filings fell by 2,000 to 220,000 for the week ending March 8, the Labor Department said Thursday. That’s fewer than the 226,000 new applications analysts forecast.

It’s not clear when job cuts ordered by the Department of Government Efficiency will show up in the weekly layoffs report, though some analysts expect them to surface in data in the coming weeks.

Those layoffs are part of the Trump administration's efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce through billionaire Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency.

Senior U.S. officials set the government downsizing in motion weeks ago via a memo dramatically expanding President Donald Trump's efforts to scale back the workforce. Thousands of probationary employees have already been fired, and now the Republican administration is turning its attention to career officials with civil service protection.

Despite showing some signs of weakening during the past year, the labor market remains healthy with plentiful jobs and relatively few layoffs.

The Labor Department reported that U.S. employers added a solid 151,000 jobs last month, with employment rising in healthcare, finance and transportation and warehousing. The unemployment rate ticked up to a still-healthy 4.1%.

Overall, while layoffs remain low by historical standards, some high-profile companies have announced job cuts already this year.

Workday, Dow, CNN, Starbucks, Southwest Airlines and Facebook parent company Meta have all trimmed their workforces already in 2025.

Weekly applications for jobless benefits are considered a proxy for layoffs, and have remained mostly in a range between 200,000 and 250,000 for the past few years.

The four-week average, which evens out some of the week-to-week swings, ticked up by 1,500 to 226,000.

The total number of Americans receiving unemployment benefits for the week of March 1 fell by 27,000 to 1.87 million.

FILE - A help wanted sign is seen at a Allstate insurance office in Elgin, Ill., Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Credit: AP

People pray in front of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic, in Rome, Thursday, March 13, 2025, where Pope Francis is hospitalized since Friday, Feb. 14. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Credit: AP

