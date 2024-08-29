Breaking: DeKalb police investigate after body found in road
Nation & World News

Fewer Americans file for jobless claims as US labor market continues to defy elevated interest rates

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week as the U.S. labor market remains healthy in the face of high interest rates
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Mount Prospect, Ill., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By MATT OTT – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell slightly last week as the U.S. labor market remains healthy in the face of high interest rates.

Jobless claims ticked down by 2,000 to 231,000 for the week of Aug. 24, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's just below the 232,000 new filings analysts were expecting.

The four-week average of claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, fell by 4,750 to 231,500.

Weekly filings for unemployment benefits, which are considered a proxy for layoffs, remain low by historic standards. They have ticked up in recent months though.

From January through May, claims averaged a paltry 213,000 a week. But they started rising in May, hitting 250,000 in late July and adding to evidence that high interest rates were finally cooling a red-hot U.S. job market.

The total number of Americans collecting jobless benefits rose by 13,000 to 1.87 million for the week of Aug. 17.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

U.S. applications for unemployment benefits inch up, but remain at historically healthy...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Government: US economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than first reported in year that ended in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street weakens ahead of a highly anticipated speech
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Ready or not, election season in the US starts soon. The first ballots will go out in...
The Latest
A Hong Kong court convicts 2 journalists in a landmark sedition case7m ago
Over 100 tons of dead fish collect at Greek port after climate-related mass die-off9m ago
The Latest: Trump to campaign in Michigan, Wisconsin; Harris will have sit-down interview...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Parents blame Emory hospital for unborn baby’s death
Does Kamala Harris’ visit signal the ‘lane to the White House goes through Savannah’?
What do you want to know about these top voting issues in Georgia?