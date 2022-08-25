BreakingNews
Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week
ajc logo
X

Fewer Americans claim jobless benefits last week

FILE - Work is done on the roof of a building under construction in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 3, 2022. The California Employment Development Department said Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, that the state's unemployment rate was 3.9% in July. That's the lowest since 1976 when the state began using its current method of measuring job growth. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Work is done on the roof of a building under construction in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, March 3, 2022. The California Employment Development Department said Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, that the state's unemployment rate was 3.9% in July. That's the lowest since 1976 when the state began using its current method of measuring job growth. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli,File)

National & World News
By MAE ANDERSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to stand out as one of the strongest segments of the U.S. economy

NEW YORK (AP) — Fewer Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market continues to stand out as one of the strongest segments of the U.S. economy.

Applications for jobless aid for the week ending Aug. 20 fell by 2,000 to 243,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday.

The four-week average for claims, which evens out some of the week-to-week volatility, rose by 1,500 to 247,000.

The number of Americans collecting traditional unemployment benefits fell by 19,000 the week that ended Aug. 13, to 1.42 million.

First-time applications generally reflect layoffs and are often seen as an early indicator of where the job market is headed.

Hiring in the United States in 2022 has been remarkably strong even as the country faces rising interest rates and weak economic growth.

U.S. employers added 528,000 jobs in July, according to the Labor Department, more than double what forecasters had expected. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%, tying a 50-year low reached just before coronavirus pandemic slammed the U.S. economy in early 2020.

But there are other challenges. Consumer prices have been surging, rising 8.5% in July from a year earlier — down slightly from June's 40-year high 9.1%. To combat inflation, the Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark short-term interest rate four times this year.

On Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech that could shed more light on how high or how fast the central bank may raise interest rates in the coming months.

Higher borrowing costs have taken a toll. The economy contracted in the first half of the year — one measure suggesting the onset of a recession. But the strength of the job market has been inconsistent with an economic downturn.

Editors' Picks
UPDATE: Georgia children diagnosed with monkeypox, according to health officials20h ago
‘It’s fun’: Before games, Braves players share a love of crossword puzzles
2h ago
Can the Braves find room for both Ozzie Albies and Vaughn Grissom?
20h ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
36m ago
Davi Crimmins says she refused severance so she could speak openly about Bert Show firing
36m ago
BREAKING: Tree falls on school bus in SW Atlanta
30m ago
The Latest
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter
7m ago
Italy's drought exposes ancient imperial bridge over Tiber
9m ago
Pakistani court bars police from arresting ex-premier Khan
10m ago
Featured
July 6, 2020 Atlanta:. Atlanta police and sanitation crews finished removing protesters and their belongings from outside the Wendy’s on Monday July 6, 2020 where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an officer last month. The last concrete barricade was put in place around noon. Some of the protesters milled nearby while a worker from the BP gas station next door pulled boards off the windows. Monday’s cleanup followed a violent holiday weekend that started Saturday night when 8-year-old Secoriea Turner was fatally shot while sitting in a car near the restaurant. Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms denounced the violence in an emotional press conference at police headquarters in which she and Turner’s family urged people to come forward with information about the girl’s killers. About 9:30 a.m. Monday, uniformed officers and multiple workers in neon attire tossed flowers and other items from a makeshift memorial outside the Wendy’s into garbage bags. The site has served as ground zero for protests since Brooks was shot in the parking lot following an attempted DUI arrest in the drive-thru line June 12. The restaurant was destroyed during a large protest the next day. Three people have been arrested on arson charges in connection with the incident. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

OPINION: Closing this case doesn’t fix bigger problem
18h ago
Biden’s student loan forgiveness: What we know (and what we don’t)
18h ago
Primary takeaways: Abortion politics, DeSantis flexes muscle
19h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top