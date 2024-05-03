Fever move Caitlin Clark's preseason home debut up 1 day to accommodate Pacers' playoff schedule

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark will make her preseason home debut one day earlier than initially scheduled, Indiana Fever officials announced Friday.

Indiana was initially scheduled to host the Atlanta Dream on May 10. The game will now be played on Thursday.

The scheduling conflict occurred when the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks each advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs with Game 6 wins Thursday night. League officials then announced the two teams would play Game 3 at Indiana on May 10 at 7 p.m. — the same date and time the Fever and Dream were to play.