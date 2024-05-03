Nation & World News

Fever move Caitlin Clark's preseason home debut up 1 day to accommodate Pacers' playoff schedule

Indiana Fever fans will get to see Caitlin Clark make her home debut one day earlier than expected
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark brings the ball upcourt as the WNBA basketball team practices in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark brings the ball upcourt as the WNBA basketball team practices in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
24 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark will make her preseason home debut one day earlier than initially scheduled, Indiana Fever officials announced Friday.

Indiana was initially scheduled to host the Atlanta Dream on May 10. The game will now be played on Thursday.

The scheduling conflict occurred when the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks each advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs with Game 6 wins Thursday night. League officials then announced the two teams would play Game 3 at Indiana on May 10 at 7 p.m. — the same date and time the Fever and Dream were to play.

Both Indiana teams play in the same building, Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fever officials said tickets with the May 10 date will be valid for the rescheduled game and that the game will be shown on the WNBA app.

Clark's first professional game will be played Friday night at Dallas. Indiana opens the regular season May 14 at Connecticut and plays its first home game May 16 against New York.

___

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark speaks with the media after the WNBA basketball team practiced in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Indiana Fever's Grace Berger, from left, Caitlin Clark and Erica Wheeler pose for a photo during the Indiana Fever media day, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

OPINION
MURPHY: The election is 6 months away- are you better off than you were four years ago?
