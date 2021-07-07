Fencing will come down, but Capitol still closed to visitors

Federal officials are aware of online chatter from far-right groups and people who believe in conspiracy theories discussing potentially returning to Washington as part of an unfounded and baseless conspiracy theory that Trump will be reinstated in August.

Five people died in the January attack, including a Trump supporter shot and killed by police inside the Capitol and three people who suffered medical emergencies in the crowd. One police officer died later after having battled rioters. Two other officers later took their own lives.

The U.S. Capitol Police will continue to monitor intelligence information and potential threats, and new fencing could be swiftly erected, the memo said.

“The Architect of the Capitol has the ability to and will expeditiously reinstall the temporary fencing should conditions warrant,” according to the memo.

The Capitol has been closed to most visitors for the longest stretch in the nation's history, the one-two hit of the coronavirus outbreak that shuttered operations last spring and the insurrection that kept it off limits. It's now nearing 16 months.

The parklike grounds have been a favorite spot for visiting tourists to snap a photo of the iconic dome, and some 2.5 million visitors typically tour the inside of the building each year, among some 12 million who annually visit the campus-like complex of offices.

The memo came six months after the attack and followed consultations with the Capitol Police Board, the Capitol Police and congressional stakeholders.

Removal of the fence will take up to three days, weather permitting.

Lawmakers have been away for the Fourth of July holiday week, but some are expected to return Monday.

During the virus outbreak, House lawmakers have been working under a proxy voting system that enabled them to avoid travel during the pandemic, though most now vote in person. Senators have mostly been back to business as usual.