Breaking: Georgia Tech football wrecks No. 4 Miami’s perfect season
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

FEMA: Worker fired after directing workers to avoid helping hurricane survivors who supported Trump

The leader of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says a worker has been fired after she directed workers helping hurricane survivors to avoid homes with yard signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump
FILE - A tattered American flag flaps outside a home with furniture and household items damaged by Hurricane Helene piled outside along the street awaiting pickup ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

AP

AP

FILE - A tattered American flag flaps outside a home with furniture and household items damaged by Hurricane Helene piled outside along the street awaiting pickup ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Holmes Beach on Anna Maria Island, Fla., Oct. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File) (AP)
Updated 2 minutes ago

A Federal Emergency Management Agency worker has been fired after she directed workers helping hurricane survivors not to go to homes with yard signs supporting President-elect Donald Trump, the agency's leader said in a statement Saturday.

“This is a clear violation of FEMA’s core values and principles to help people regardless of their political affiliation,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said. “This was reprehensible.”

The agency did not identify the employee, nor did it say where it happened.

But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, calling it “targeted discrimination” of Florida residents who support Trump, said it happened in Florida.

DeSantis said he has directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to begin an investigation into the matter.

“The blatant weaponization of government by partisan activists in the federal bureaucracy is yet another reason why the Biden-Harris administration is in its final days,” DeSantis said on social media.

“New leadership is on the way in DC, and I’m optimistic that these partisan bureaucrats will be fired,” he said.

There were no details in FEMA's statement or DeSantis' comments about the time frame or community where the incident occurred. FEMA workers have been in the state helping residents recover from Hurricane Milton, which devastated many Florida communities last month.

Criswell said she is determined to hold employees accountable.

“I will continue to do everything I can to make sure this never happens again,” she said.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com

Atlanta makes $18M investment in new fire trucks
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman

Georgia sees record Election Day turnout as some voters deal with Russian bomb threat...
Placeholder Image

AP

Norfolk Southern rule that railcars be inspected in less than a minute sparks safety...
Placeholder Image

AP

Norfolk Southern rule that railcars be inspected in less than a minute sparks safety...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

49ers defensive end Nick Bosa gets fined for MAGA hat, AP source says9m ago
Trump announces golf partner and former Georgia senator will co-chair inaugural committee9m ago
Haul out the holly! Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in New York City19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose