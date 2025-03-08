Nation & World News
FEMA cancels classes at national fire training academy amid federal funding cuts

The National Fire Academy, the country's preeminent federal fire training academy, has canceled classes effective immediately amid the ongoing flurry of funding freezes and staffing cuts by President Donald Trump’s administration
By CHRISTINE FERNANDO – Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The country's preeminent federal fire training academy canceled classes, effective immediately, on Saturday amid the ongoing flurry of funding freezes and staffing cuts by President Donald Trump's administration.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that National Fire Academy courses were canceled amid a "process of evaluating agency programs and spending to ensure alignment with Administration priorities," according to a notice sent to instructors, students and fire departments. Instructors were told to cancel all future travel until further notice.

Firefighters, EMS providers and other first responders from across the country travel to the NFA's Maryland campus for the federally funded institution's free training programs.

“The NFA is a powerhouse for the fire service," said Marc Bashoor, a former Maryland fire chief and West Virginia emergency services director with 44 years of fire safety experience. “It’s not a ‘nice to have.’ It is the one avenue we have to bring people from all over the country to learn from and with each other. If we want to continue to have one of the premier fire services in the world, we need to have the National Fire Academy.”

The academy, which also houses the National Fallen Firefighter's Memorial, opened in 1973 to combat a growing number of fatal fires nationwide. At the time, the National Commission on Fire Prevention and Control envisioned it to be the "West Point of the Fire Service," according to a report form the organization.

Bashoor said the NFA was set to welcome a new set of fire safety officers for training next week.

“People had made their plane and travel reservations. And all of a sudden, they get an email that ‘Sorry, it’s been canceled,'" he said. "It’s really upsetting.”

For firefighters, including those on the frontlines of deadly fires that ravaged California this year, having an essential training institution "shut down under the presumption that there's waste, fraud and abuse" has been demoralizing, Bashoor said. He said losing NFA training could make the coordinated response that prevented additional deaths and destruction in California more difficult.

FEMA and the National Fire Academy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

While surveying disaster zones in California in January, Trump said he was considering "getting rid of" FEMA altogether, previewing sweeping changes to the nation's central organization of responding to disasters.

Firings at the U.S. Forest Service on the heels of the deadly California blazes also sparked outcry among discharged workers and officials who said it would mean fewer people and less resources will be available to help prevent and fight wildfires.

