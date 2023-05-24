BreakingNews
Police: Rosemy-Jacksaint traveling at 90 mph before arrest
X

Felling of historic oak tree sparks outrage in Lithuania as mayor says developer should be fined

National & World News
32 minutes ago
The mayor of Vilnius wants to fine a developer 141,000 euros for felling a healthy century-old oak tree without permission

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — The felling of a healthy century-old oak without permission in downtown Vilnius has caused outrage in Lithuania, with the city's mayor seeking to impose a fine of 141,000 euros on the development company responsible.

The tree was cut down Saturday on an undeveloped plot of land in the capital of the Baltic country, which once considered oaks sacred. New construction is planned for the site.

The developer, an Estonian-owned real estate company, said that the tree was damaging drainage. It said the removal of the oak was envisioned in the detailed plan for the plot and that no permit was necessary, because the tree was growing on utility lines.

On Facebook, Vilnius mayor Valdas Benkunskas insisted that no permit had been issued and that the case would be referred to prosecutors.

The removal of the tree angered the public and also drew reactions from political leaders, including President Gitanas Nauseda who said the “barbaric act" spat in the face of the capital's residents.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Jimmy Carter, 3 months into hospice, is aware of tributes, enjoying ice cream13h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

BREAKING: Police investigating after 2 found dead in Gwinnett neighborhood
2h ago

Credit: AP

The Jolt: Ron DeSantis gets first major endorsement in Georgia
3h ago

Credit: AP

When can they return to Midtown? 1K displaced by crane crash wonder what’s next
34m ago

Credit: AP

When can they return to Midtown? 1K displaced by crane crash wonder what’s next
34m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cobb County volunteers find a novel way to help shelter dogs
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street drops as markets tumble worldwide
13m ago
Nuggets make Denver a hoops town with first trip to NBA Finals in 47 years
14m ago
What to know about Ron DeSantis, Florida's governor set to seek presidency
23m ago
Featured

Credit: Julia Distelhurst

Cooks share how aprons bring back family memories and tug at our heartstrings
22h ago
Atlanta valedictorians say friendships, finding balance among keys to success
Opinion: Where the boys aren’t - college graduations
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top