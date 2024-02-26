Feleti Teo is named Tuvalu's new prime minister after elections that ousted Taiwan supporter

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tuvalu's former attorney general Feleti Teo was named prime minister of the tiny South Pacific nation Monday after elections a month ago ousted the last government leader.

Teo was the only candidate nominated by his 15 lawmaker colleagues and Governor General Tofiga Vaevalu Falani declared him elected without a vote, government secretary Tufoua Panapa said in a statement.

The swearing-in ceremony for Teo and his Cabinet will be held later this week.