Feinstein, Midori, Perlman headline Carnegie Ukraine benefit

Singer Michael Feinstein appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022, left, violinist Midori appears at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on May 21, 2021, center, and violinist Itzhak Perlman appears during a portrait session in New York on June 17, 2019. the trio will participate in a Carnegie Hall benefit concert for Ukraine on May 23. (AP Photo)

Singer Michael Feinstein appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022, left, violinist Midori appears at the 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington on May 21, 2021, center, and violinist Itzhak Perlman appears during a portrait session in New York on June 17, 2019. the trio will participate in a Carnegie Hall benefit concert for Ukraine on May 23. (AP Photo)

1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Singer Michael Feinstein, violinists Itzhak Perlman and Midori, and pianist Evgeny Kissin will perform at a Carnegie Hall benefit concert for Ukraine on May 23.

Soprano Angel Blue, mezzo-sopranos Denyce Graves and Isabel Leonard, jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant, singers Jessica Vosk and Adrienne Warren, and mandolinist Chris Thile also will perform along with Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect and the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York, the Hall announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the concert in the main Stern Auditorium, priced at $90-$300, go on sale Wednesday. Proceeds will go to Direct Relief, a humanitarian aid organization that is working with Ukraine’s Ministry of Health and partners in the region to provide medical supplies to relief groups.

