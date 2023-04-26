Feds wrote $128M in duplicate checks to docs, report finds

The HHS OIG's audit examined $19.2 billion Medicare payments for 36 million claims for individuals who enrolled in Medicare and were eligible for VA services. The investigation found that Medicare paid out $128 million in nearly 300,000 claims that had already been covered by the VA from 2017 to 2021.

About 90% of those claims were for doctor evaluations and visits.

The audit found that the VA and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services don't share information about payments made to doctors and that the agency does not tell providers it should just bill the VA, not Medicare, for its services.

In a letter responding to the report, CMS administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure said the agency is working with the VA to establish a data-sharing agreement to help cut down on double payments.