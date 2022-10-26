Feds: Theft of frozen beef in Nebraska uncovers crime ring

Investigators said they have identified approximately 45 thefts that occurred across the six Midwest states totaling $9 million in loss.

On Oct. 20, investigators arrested 38-year-old Yoslany Leyva Del Sol, 37-year-old Ledier Machin Andino, and 39-year-old Delvis L. Fuentes, all of Miami, in south Florida. Online court documents show they are charged with transporting stolen goods and money laundering in Florida's federal court.

Lopez was released on bond last Friday and plans to plead not guilty, according to his attorney, Omar A. Lopez of Miami. Del Sol's bond hearing is set for Thursday, said his attorney, Alfredo Izaguirre of Coral Gables, Florida. Del Sol also plans to plead not guilty, Izaguirre said.

An attorney for Andino did not immediately return a phone message left for her.