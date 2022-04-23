ajc logo
X

Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix

FILE - Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Buffalo, N.Y., Elmwood Starbucks location, helps out the local Starbucks Workers United, employees of a local Starbucks, as they gather at a local union hall to cast votes to unionize or not, on Feb. 16, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. Federal labor officials have asked a judge to force Starbucks Corp. to reinstate three union activists at its Phoenix location, alleging that the coffee giant engaged in unfair labor practices practices, documents show, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Michelle Eisen, a barista at the Buffalo, N.Y., Elmwood Starbucks location, helps out the local Starbucks Workers United, employees of a local Starbucks, as they gather at a local union hall to cast votes to unionize or not, on Feb. 16, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz. Federal labor officials have asked a judge to force Starbucks Corp. to reinstate three union activists at its Phoenix location, alleging that the coffee giant engaged in unfair labor practices practices, documents show, Friday, April 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

National & World News
Updated 2 hours ago
Federal labor officials have asked a judge to force Starbucks Corp. to reinstate three union activists at its Phoenix location, alleging that the coffee giant engaged in unfair labor practices practices

PHOENIX (AP) — Federal labor officials have asked a judge to force Starbucks Corp. to reinstate three union activists at its Phoenix location, alleging that the coffee giant engaged in unfair labor practices, documents show.

The National Labor Relations Board’s Phoenix regional director, in a filing Friday in U.S. District Court in Arizona, sought an injunction that would make Starbucks hire back its three employees — who were three of four members of the union organizing committee.

The NLRB's petition is the latest blow to the coffee chain as locations nationwide seek to unionize. Workers at the flagship Seattle location voted Thursday to form a union, as did baristas in Colorado on Friday.

In Phoenix, federal labor officials allege that Starbucks retaliated after it learned of employees there seeking to unionize.

“Among other things, Starbucks disciplined, suspended, and discharged one employee, constructively discharged another, and placed a third on an unpaid leave of absence after revoking recently granted accommodations,” the filing states.

Starbucks did not immediately return a request for comment Friday evening.

“As we have said throughout, we will respect the process and will bargain in good faith. We hope that the union does the same,” Reggie Borges, a spokesman for Starbucks, said in a statement after the Seattle location's vote.

Editors' Picks
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a hearing, Friday, April 22, 2022, in Atlanta. Greene is appearing at a hearing Friday in Atlanta in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, Pool)

Credit: John Bazemore

A fiery Marjorie Taylor Greene fights court challenge on her candidacy6h ago
While roads to State Farm Arena were being blocked because of a suspicious package, the venue was nearly empty during a delay for the game Friday, April 22, 2022. The Hawks face the Heat in Game 3 of the first-round playoff series. (Photo: Sarah K. Spencer/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Sarah K. Spencer

State Farm Arena back open after suspicious package delayed Hawks game
3h ago
Ron Hoffman sits in Piedmont Park in Midtown with his black labrador retriever, Georgia, on April 14. The above average temperatures Georgia has felt so far this year may continue into summer, a new federal forecast shows. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Hotter than normal summer could be on the way for Georgia. Here's why
9h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
1h ago
Police evacuate people, including Sarah Cope running with her dog, near the scene of a shooting Friday, April 22, 2022, in northwest Washington. Police say at least three people were injured in a shooting and city officials are warning people in the area to stay inside because of an "active threat." Dozens of law enforcement officers responded to the scene near Connecticut Avenue and Van Ness St. in the Van Ness neighborhood of Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing panic in DC
1h ago
Aerial photo shows construction site of I-285 interchange at Ga. 400 in Sandy Springs last August. Work on the project is expected to be completed later this year (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPDATE: Overnight closure of northbound Ga. 400 at I-285 postponed again
8h ago
The Latest
Russia shifts forces for battle over Ukrainian heartland
6m ago
Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration
8m ago
Looking to deepen pain for Putin, West studying oil and gas
15m ago
Featured
Gwinnett Place Mall stands mostly vacant in Duluth Wednesday, August 18, 2021. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Gwinnett Place team releases two proposals for mall redevelopment
7h ago
State picks contractor for $685.6 million I-285 interchange
Mother, son sentenced to life in prison in 2020 Spalding motel room killing
6h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top