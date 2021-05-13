Feds provide $7.4B for public health; school nurses in plan

There's also $500 million for hiring school nurses, who could play a key role in vaccination now that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been cleared for use by teenagers.

An additional $400 million will go to set up what's being called the Public Health AmeriCorps, a service program that enlists young people early in their careers in public-spirited work. The goal is to build a structure to train and nurture young professionals interested in the public health field.

All told, the money is expected to support tens of thousands of new jobs over a period of five years, Johnson said.

Some of the money represents long-term investments. A pool of about $3 billion will go to create a competitive grant program allowing states and local communities to sustain their public health efforts after the coronavirus pandemic recedes.

“We need the resources now, but we also need to invest for the long-term in the public health workforce,” Johnson said.