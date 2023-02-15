Ex-officer's trial date postponed in Breonna Taylor case

Hankison is the only officer who fired shots during the raid who has been charged in any court. Prosecutors determined that two other officers who fired and struck Taylor were justified in shooting back after Taylor's boyfriend fired at them.

Hankison attorney Jack Byrd also told Jennings Wednesday that his team needs time to meet with use-of-force and crime scene experts to go over evidence.

Hankison, 46, was acquitted in March of charges brought by state prosecutors for endangering Taylor's next-door neighbors with shots he fired into Taylor's apartment that went through her walls. Hankison retreated from the open doorway and fired 10 bullets into a sliding door and window on the side of Taylor's apartment. The more recent federal charges accuse him of endangering neighbors along with Taylor and her boyfriend.

Another former officer, Kelly Goodlett, has pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge, and is expected to testify in the cases against two more officers who were involved in crafting the Taylor warrant. Former detective Joshua Jaynes and former Sgt. Kyle Meany are charged with conspiring to deprive Taylor of her civil rights. Jaynes and Meany are set to be tried together on Oct. 25.

Goodlett's guilty plea was moved from last year to Dec. 13, presumably after Jaynes and Meany's cases are finished.