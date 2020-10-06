Fed's Powell: Lack of further stimulus imperils recovery

“A prolonged slowing in the pace of improvement over time could trigger typical recessionary dynamics, as weakness feeds on weakness,” he said.

In recent months, in speeches and in testimony to Congress Powell has repeatedly urged lawmakers to enact an additional economic aid package. Though negotiations between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are ongoing, prospects for a deal remain dim.

The $2 trillion financial rescue package that Congress approved in March, as well as previous aid measures, were “truly extraordinary," Powell said, enabling U.S. households to pay bills and maintain their spending even as unemployment soared to 14.7% in April.

Spending on autos and other long-lasting goods is actually higher now that before the pandemic, the Fed chair noted.

"Still, since it appears that many will undergo extended periods of unemployment, there is likely to be a need for further support," Powell said.

The chairman also discussed the Fed's new framework for its interest rate policy but provided no new details about how it will work in practice. Last month, the Fed said it was now seeking to let inflation run above 2% "for some time" before considering higher short-term interest rates. That is a substantial shift from its previous approach, which potentially involved rate hikes once unemployment fell too low or inflation hit 2%.