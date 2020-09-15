Feds: Men hacked US sites after killing of Iranian general

The U.S. killed Solemani in an airstrike at Baghdad's international airport in January because, defense officials, said he "was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region."

The men are charged with one count of conspiring to commit intentional damage to a protected computer and one count of intentionally damaging a protected computer. The FBI released wanted posters with their photos and online monikers — Mrwn007 and Mrb3hz4d — urging the public to contact the nearest authorities if they have information about them.

“Now, they are wanted by the FBI and are no longer free to travel outside Iran or Palestine without risk of arrest,” said Boston FBI agent Joseph Bonavolonta. “Today’s indictment should send a powerful message that we will not hesitate to go after anyone who commits malicious cyber intrusions against innocent Americans in order to cause chaos, fear, and economic harm,” he said.