Feds: Man accused in apparent assassination attempt wrote note indicating he intended to kill Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The man accused in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump wrote a note months earlier saying that he intended to kill the former president, the Justice Department disclosed Monday in arguing that he should remain locked up as the case moves forward.

The note, addressed “Dear World,” was placed in a box that was dropped at the home of an unidentified person who contacted law enforcement officials after last Sunday's arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh.

The box, which also contained ammunition, a metal pipe and other items, was not opened by the person until after Routh was taken into custody. The person who received the box and contacted law enforcement was not identified in the Justice Department's detention memo Monday.