Feds launch website for claiming part 2 of child tax credit

The site, ChildTaxCredit.gov, features a new tool that directs taxpayers to filing options, eligibility information and instructions on how to get the credit, according to the Treasury Department. Both virtual and in-person support will be provided in multiple languages.

The child tax credit was expanded as part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, which included a monthly payment of as much as $300 per child. Since the payments were first disbursed in July, Treasury and the IRS have issued roughly $93 billion to tens of millions of families, according to Treasury. And in December, 61 million children received the enhanced benefits.