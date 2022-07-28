Feds: Kavanaugh plotter sought to alter court 'for decades'

According to the filing, first reported by The Daily Beast, Roske's cellphone history in May and June of this year included searches for “quietest semi auto rifle,” “Reagan assassination attempt,” “most effective place to stab someone,” “assassin skills,” “assassin equipment,” “assassinations,” “supreme court" and “how to be stealthy.”

Roske is charged with attempting to murder a justice of the United States. He has pleaded not guilty, and a tentative trial date has been set for next month.

Prosecutors say Roske traveled from California to Kavanaugh's home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, with the intent of killing him. Roske pulled up near the home in a taxi shortly after 1 a.m. on June 8 carrying a suitcase with a gun and ammunition, a tactical chest rig with pepper spray and a knife, a flashlight, a laser, a thermal monocular and other burglary tools, according to court papers.

Spotted by two U.S. Marshals who were part of 24-hour security provided to the justices following the leak of the draft opinion, Roske was apprehended after he called 911 and told a police dispatcher that he was near Kavanaugh’s home and wanted to take his own life.

The leaked opinion draft led to protests, including at several of the justices' homes. Roske's arrest spurred the House to approve a bill expanding that around-the-clock security protection to the justices' families.