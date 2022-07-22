BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton DA announces intention to retry McIver for murder
ajc logo
X

Feds: Illegal dumping in Houston may violate civil rights

FILE - Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 5, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Maryland State Police to determine if the agency engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices, federal prosecutors announced Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Kristen Clarke speaks at a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, on Aug. 5, 2021. The U.S. Justice Department has opened an investigation into the Maryland State Police to determine if the agency engaged in racially discriminatory hiring and promotion practices, federal prosecutors announced Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

National & World News
By MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago
The Justice Department says it's investigating illegal dumping in Houston, including dead bodies and medical waste, that officials say is plaguing Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department said Friday it is investigating illegal dumping in Houston, including dead bodies and medical waste, that officials said is plaguing Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation's fourth largest city.

The investigation will be led by the department's civil rights division and will examine whether city police and other departments discriminate against Black and Latino residents in violation of federal civil rights laws. Besides bodies, items dumped in majority Black or Latino neighborhoods include appliances, furniture, tires and vandalized ATM machines, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said at a news conference Friday.

“Illegal dumping is a longstanding environmental justice issue, and like many other environmental justice issues, it often disproportionately burdens Black and Latino communities,'' said Clarke, who heads the department's civil rights division.

The investigation is the first publicly announced environmental justice action since Attorney General Merrick Garland created an office of environmental justice within the agency in May. The new office is focused on “fenceline communities” in Houston, New Orleans, Chicago and other cities that have been exposed to air and water pollution from chemical plants, refineries and other industrial sites.

Illegal dumpsites not only attract rodents, mosquitos and other vermin that pose health risks, but they can also contaminate surface water and make neighborhoods more susceptible to flooding, Clarke said. They also can lower property values, harm quality of life and even reduce expected lifespans, Clarke and other officials said.

“No one in the United States should be exposed to risk of illness and other serious harm because of ineffective solid waste management or inadequate enforcement programs,'' she said.

The Houston investigation will focus on Trinity/Houston Gardens, a predominantly Black and Latino neighborhood in northeastern Houston. Residents frequently complain about illegal dumping there, Clarke said.

Mary Benton, a spokeswoman for Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, said Friday she was “not aware of” dead bodies being dumped anywhere in Houston. The city doubled its maximum fine for illegal dumping violations last year, she said.

The federal inquiry follows a complaint by Lone Star Legal Aid, a nonprofit advocacy group that helps low-income residents in Texas and Arkansas on a range of legal issues, including landlord-tenant disputes, foreclosures, disaster recovery and environmental justice.

A spokesperson for the Houston-based group could not be immediately reached for comment.

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Traffic moves along Interstate 10 near downtown Houston, April 30, 2020. The Justice Department said Friday, July 22, 2022, that it is investigating illegal dumping in the city of Houston, including dead bodies, that officials said are left in Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: David J. Phillip

FILE - Traffic moves along Interstate 10 near downtown Houston, April 30, 2020. The Justice Department said Friday, July 22, 2022, that it is investigating illegal dumping in the city of Houston, including dead bodies, that officials said are left in Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Traffic moves along Interstate 10 near downtown Houston, April 30, 2020. The Justice Department said Friday, July 22, 2022, that it is investigating illegal dumping in the city of Houston, including dead bodies, that officials said are left in Black and Latino neighborhoods in the nation’s fourth largest city. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Editors' Picks
Vogtle co-owner votes to halt its spending on the nuclear project1h ago
1 killed in fiery multivehicle crash that shut down I-285 for hours
2h ago
Why Georgia Republicans are tiptoeing around new abortion law
9h ago
Georgia students show progress on state’s Milestones tests
5h ago
Georgia students show progress on state’s Milestones tests
5h ago
Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
4h ago
The Latest
Conspiracy-promoting sheriffs claim vast election authority
12m ago
Wall Street slumps, gives back chunk of week's strong gains
12m ago
Biden's COVID symptoms improve; WH shows him working phones
20m ago
Featured
6/23/17 - Rome, GA - Wilcox Hall. The Darlington School campus in Rome, GA. A former English teacher and dorm master, Roger Stifflemire, was accused of sexually abusing students. Alleged victims had come forward for years with tales of brazen misconduct by the teacher -- and of an extended cover-up by the school. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Alan Judd

Former private school students seeking $345 million from insurers over alleged sexual...
4h ago
AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
Battle of Atlanta anniversary: See if it was fought in your backyard
10h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top