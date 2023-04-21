X

Feds get first guilty plea in Michigan marijuana board probe

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
30 minutes ago
A businessman has pleaded guilty to bribing the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board, the first conviction in a federal investigation into payoffs and other benefits

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A businessman pleaded guilty Friday to bribing the head of a Michigan marijuana licensing board, the first conviction in a federal investigation into payoffs and other benefits before the panel was disbanded in 2019.

John Dalaly appeared in federal court in Grand Rapids, two weeks after his plea deal was announced.

Dalaly said he provided at least $68,200 in cash and other benefits to Rick Johnson, including two private flights to Canada.

Johnson, 70, was chairman of the marijuana board for two years. The board reviewed and approved applications to grow and sell marijuana for medical purposes.

Dalaly said Johnson had recommended that he hire Johnson’s wife as a consultant to help with his application.

Johnson, a Republican, is scheduled to plead guilty next Tuesday. He was a powerful lawmaker years ago, serving as House speaker from 2001 through 2004.

Two lobbyists are also due in court next week. Brian Pierce and Vincent Brown have agreed to plead guilty to conspiring to pass bribes to Johnson. All four men are cooperating with investigators, which could help them at sentencing.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer abolished the medical marijuana board a few months after taking office in 2019 and put oversight of the industry inside a state agency.

Michigan voters legalized marijuana for medical purposes in 2008. A decade later, voters approved the recreational use of marijuana.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Gray

Atlanta City Council member calls for DOJ investigation into police shooting of protester2h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: The $787M settlement for Fox News isn’t enough
6h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp blasts Ossoff, Warnock for EV tax credit crunch
6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Future training center task force meetings to be open
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Future training center task force meetings to be open
4h ago

Credit: WSB Radio/RODNEY HO/rho@ajc.com

WSB radio swapping Eric Von Haessler and Mark Arum show time slots
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation
6m ago
Sudan's top general says military committed to civilian rule
13m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street remains quiet, P&G gains
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Various

Famous former students of Atlanta Public Schools. Check our list #APS150
22h ago
A “Legacy Celebration Service” for Charles F. Stanley planned Sunday in Atlanta
14h ago
Murder of Keisha Lance Bottoms’ nephew recounted in Oxygen’s ‘The Real Murders of...
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top