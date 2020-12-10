Feds detail work to address crisis of missing Native people

“This is not a one size fits all,” said Assistant Attorney General Katie Sullivan, a task force leader. But the emphasis has been “on supporting the victims of crime, in every step of the way,” she said.

The task force is establishing a framework to help connect local and federal law enforcement officials and clear up any jurisdictional issues that could arise in the cases. In some of the sessions, the task force heard “heart-wrenching stories of people have unsolved cases,” Sullivan said.

The coordinators were hired under an initiative announced by Attorney General William Barr during a trip to Montana last year. They are helping develop ways for the Justice Department to address reports of missing indigenous and Native people and improve relationships with tribal leaders and federal prosecutors.